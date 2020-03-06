University of Nebraska Medical Center now tests for coronavirus daily

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Nebraska (KCAU) – The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has made testing for the coronavirus a daily activity for medical technicians with the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Scientists there started testing for covid-19 weeks ago.

Every day, workers receive samples from UNMC, as well as, evacuees still in isolation.

Technicians say early detection is critical in isolating the virus.

“If you have someone in the community that has a potential to have the coronavirus, we obviously want to know about that. I’d say we generally have results in four to six hours,” Emily McCutchen, technical supervisor, biology section, said.

McCutchen also said if technicians come up with a positive test, the samples get sent to the CDC for another test.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.