University of Nebraska-Lincoln offering vaccine incentives

Omaha-World Herald

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is offering incentives to faculty, staff and students who voluntarily sign up for a registry showing they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The incentives include five prizes worth a total of $9,872 — equal to one year of in-state tuition and fees — or a trip to Ireland to watch the Huskers play football in August 2022.

The university announced the initiative in a letter to students and staff on Wednesday.

Anyone who registers by Aug. 15 will be eligible for the incentives.

The university also announced it will again require weekly saliva-based testing for all students, faculty and staff on Lincoln campuses for the fall semester.

