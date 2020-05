University of Nebraska-Lincoln announces fall semester plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska’s Lincoln campus will begin the fall semester online for one week before students return for on-campus instruction for the first time since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the university announced plans for the fall semester that include remote learning starting on August 17.

Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote to students, faculty, and staff in an email on Friday that in-person classes resume August 24.

The university plans a shortened semester. Classes will meet on Labor Day.

There will be no fall break in October and the semester will end before Thanksgiving.