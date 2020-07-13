Union Pacific rail yard in Nebraska site of large fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say crews battled a blaze that consumed a rail car loaded with automobiles at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.

Officials say the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames. It took several hours for fire crews from several surrounding departments, as well as Union Pacific employees, to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, but all of the vehicles loaded on the rail car were destroyed.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

