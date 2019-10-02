Two-year-old faces deportation in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) – A Nebraska family said their two-year-old niece is facing deportation.

The child was separated from her father at the U.S.-Mexico border, then shipped along to New York, where she stayed for months.

The toddler is finally with family members in Omaha but now faces a court battle to stay in the United States.

Court records indicate her father, who is from Guatemala, told the court he wanted to come back to Nebraska to make a better life for him and his daughter, and that he thought Central Americans could enter the U.S. with children.

“What happens on a national level affects us in Nebraska and as Nebraskans, I hope that we can send a message to our leaders that we are better than this, and this is not who we are,” said attorney Tom Campbell.

Anna’s uncle hopes she can stay and get a good education in the U.S. or she’ll be allowed to re-unite her with her father, instead of being deported without her father.