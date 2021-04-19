Two teenagers charged in fatal Nebraska mall shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged in Saturday’s fatal shooting at a Nebraska shopping mall.

One man was killed and a woman was wounded in the shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha that prosecutors said was likely gang related.

The shooting around midday Saturday sent shoppers fleeing from the mall.

A judge ordered 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones to be held without bail after he was charged with first-degree murder, assault and two gun charges.

His older brother, 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones, was charged as an accessory to the shooting, and his bail was set at $75,000.

In 2007, a gunman killed eight people and himself inside Von Maur at the mall.