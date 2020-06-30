Two pursuits lead to arrests by Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people have been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) following pursuits near Lincoln and Scottsbluff.

Officials said around 7:00 p.m. CT Monday, troopers spotted a GMC Suburban, which had previously been reported as stolen, traveling west on Highland Road, seven miles outside of Scottsbluff.

NSP troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the Suburban didn’t stop.

Troopers started a pursuit and followed the Suburban north on Country Road 27, then west on Lake Minatare Road. The vehicle became stuck after driving into a field.

Authorities said the driver, Zachary Hirsch, 36, of Scottsbluff, was arrested without further incident.

He complained about breathing issues and was taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. It was determined at the medical center that Hirsch had eaten multiple grams of methamphetamine.

Hirsch stayed at the hospital for treatment overnight and will be lodged in Scottsbluff County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and driving under suspension.

Officials stated that around 1:45 a.m. CT on Tuesday, a trooper spotted an Acura TLX sedan going east and speeding on Interstate 80 near Milford at mile marker 382. The trooper clocked the vehicle at 123 mph.

The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop and kept driving at high speeds. A pursuit was started by the trooper.

Authorities reported that the vehicle exited I-80 on West O Street in Lincoln at mile marker 395 and began traveling west on O Street. The trooper stopped the pursuit for the safety of the public as the Acura kept driving at high speeds.

A little later on, another NSP trooper located the Acura driving south at 98 mph on NW 48th Street. The trooper made a traffic stop and took the driver into custody.

The driver of the Acura, Jeffrey Hackett, 21, Glastonbury, Connecticut, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving, and traffic violations and was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Latest Stories