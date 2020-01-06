Two persons of interest seen in Nebraska arrested in Utah

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Two men the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) were looking for were arrested in Utah over the weekend.

The NSP said they were looking for Chris Corbit, 25, and Jeremy Bailey, 20, who were last seen in the North Platte area Sunday. The two were being sought in connection to a homicide in California.

The NSP said they were considered armed and dangerous, so they asked the public to avoid contact with them and report any sighting.

They were arrested by the Utah State Patrol overnight.