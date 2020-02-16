Two people rescued after ice jam flooding near Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Two people were rescued from a cabin near Fremont after floodwaters from the Platte River surrounded the building.

Dodge County officials say the two people were rescued around 8 p.m. Saturday after the cabin was surrounded by water that was more than four feet deep.

Both people rescued from the cabin were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Dodge County officials say ice jams along the Platte River caused the flooding southwest of the city of Fremont.

The National Weather Service says river levels along the Platte may fluctuate by one-to-two feet as the ice moves downstream through Dodge, Douglas, and Saunders counties.