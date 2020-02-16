Two people rescued after ice jam flooding near Fremont

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Two people were rescued from a cabin near Fremont after floodwaters from the Platte River surrounded the building.

Dodge County officials say the two people were rescued around 8 p.m. Saturday after the cabin was surrounded by water that was more than four feet deep.

Both people rescued from the cabin were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Dodge County officials say ice jams along the Platte River caused the flooding southwest of the city of Fremont.

The National Weather Service says river levels along the Platte may fluctuate by one-to-two feet as the ice moves downstream through Dodge, Douglas, and Saunders counties. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.