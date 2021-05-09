Two people killed, two others injured in fiery Nebraska crash

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Two people died and two others were hurt in a fiery crash about 7 miles south of Valley in eastern Nebraska Saturday.

Chief Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Hudson said an eastbound van collided with a westbound truck while trying to pass another vehicle around 4 p.m. on West Center Road near the Platte River, and one of the vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the van and one person in the pickup truck died, but their names were not immediately available Sunday.

The two injured people who had been in the truck were taken to an Omaha hospital.