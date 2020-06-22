Two people in custody after vehicle hits NSP patrol unit, flees from the scene

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – One person has been arrested and a juvenile has been located after a pursuit in eastern Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), on Saturday around 2:00 p.m., a trooper responded to a call at Mahoney State Park.

When the trooper was heading west on Interstate 80 with lights and siren activated near mile marker 443, a Chevrolet Malibu swerved into the trooper’s lane, hitting the trooper’s vehicle.

Officials reported that both vehicles were still able to drive as the driver refused to stop and drove off and the trooper began to pursue the Malibu.

After several miles, the Malibu exited I-80 at mile marker 439 and stopped at the parking lot of a gas station. The trooper took the driver and a passenger into custody, and the driver gave the trooper a fake name.

The driver, Jacob VandenBosh, 22, of Farwell, Michigan, was arrested for the following charges:

Willful reckless driving

Flight to avoid arrest

Criminal impersonation

Possession of marijuana – between one ounce and one pound

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Several traffic violations

The passenger, a 15-year-old female, had a warrant for her arrest from Michigan and had been reported missing.

VandenBosch was taken to Douglas County Jail. The juvenile will be taken back to Michigan with help from Michigan State Police. No one was injured in this incident.

