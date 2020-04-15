Two people critically injured in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a teenage boy have been critically injured in a north Omaha house fire.

Officials say the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Arriving firefighters say they found the woman outside the home. She told them her son was still inside.

Crews rushed in, found the boy on the second floor and were able to pull him out of the burning home.

Officials say said the woman and boy were taken in critical condition to Nebraska Medicine.

Their names have not been released. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.