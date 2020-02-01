Two nominees move on to be selected as County Court Judge in Sixth Judicial District in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Friday, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court, Sixth Judicial District in Nebraska announced two names for the Governor’s consideration.

They announced that Francis Barron III of Arlington and Timothy Schulz of Fremont are the two nominees the Governor is looking at to fill the spot of Judge C. Matthew Samuelson who has retired.

The new judge will be placed in Blair, Nebraska. He will be expected to cover Tekahmah in Burt County and will also be assisting one day in Fremont in Dodge County.

The Sixth Judicial District includes Nebraska counties Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington.

