Two Nebraska National Guard members test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two members of the Nebraska National Guard who assisted police during protests have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Guard says they plan to test all its personnel still on duty in Omaha and Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports nearly 600 members of the National Guard were assigned to assist law enforcement agencies beginning May 31 following several nights of protests in Nebraska after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The two guard members who began to show symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday were tested through Test Nebraska.

A spokesman for the National Guard says they are isolating.