Two Nebraska men die in separate one-vehicle crashes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska men died in two separate one-vehicle crashes on Friday and Saturday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s office says James Duncan, 76, of Hastings, died Saturday afternoon after he was thrown from his three-wheeled motorcycle.

Investigators determined that Duncan lost control of the motorcycle and it rolled shortly after the road’s surface became gravel.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Johan Lopez, of Lincoln, died in the other crash on the west side of Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol says that maintenance crews found Lopez’ 2009 Toyota Corolla in a ditch Friday morning.

Investigators determined that Lopez had been dead for some time before the crash was discovered.