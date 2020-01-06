Two Nebraska men accused of plot to kill one’s estranged wife

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs police lights over jail_1515671251060.jpg.jpg

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Two men have been accused of plotting to kill the estranged wife of one of them in Grand Island.

Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Grand Island on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking and other crimes.

A 26-year-old man also is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and with aiding and abetting stalking.

Both men live in St. Paul.

Court records don’t yet show that formal charges for either man.

The younger man is accused of helping the older man in a plot to kill the older man’s estranged wife. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.