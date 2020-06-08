Two Nebraska children diagnosed with condition linked to virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – Two children in Nebraska have been diagnosed with a rare and serious inflammatory condition that’s linked to the new coronavirus.

The first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a condition that’s believed to be related to COVID-19, has been reported in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed a boy under the age of 12 has been hospitalized after presenting with atypical Kawasaki disease.

Health officials said in this case, the child showed a rash, fever, fatigue, and abdominal pain.

“If your child shows any of these symptoms, you should immediately seek emergency care,” said DCHD Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. “We have a lot to learn about MIS, but it appears to be similar to Kawasaki disease which includes a fever and some of the symptoms we are seeing here.”

The health department reported that MIS-C can lead to multiple organ inflammation.

While MIS-C can be deadly, most children recover from the disease with medical treatment.

DCHD said many children who have MIS-C have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and may themselves have tested positive for the disease, as was true in this case.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said doctors may provide medicines or fluids to make the patient feel better and others to treat inflammation.

Most children who become ill can be treated in the hospital, but some will need to go to the pediatric intensive care unit.

“Please don’t delay in seeking help for your child if they show any MIS-C symptoms,” said Dr. Pour. “This condition is potentially extremely serious.”

Last week, a 9-year-old Lexington boy was diagnosed with the condition.

The news comes as the one-day total of new coronavirus cases dropped to under 100 for the first time in Nebraska since May 10.

