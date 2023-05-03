NEBRASKA (KCAU) — Two northeast Nebraska airports will be receiving federal money from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Wayne Municipal/Stan Morris Field will get $450,000 to help build a new hangar. Norfolk Regional/Karl Stefan Memorial Field will get $600,000 to install runway lighting, airfield guidance signs and a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

The funds come from the 2nd round of Fiscal Year 2023 airport improvement program grants of the FAA, which is more than $17 million dollars.