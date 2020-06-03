Two more NDCS staff members are positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced on Tuesday night that two more staff members are positive for COVID-19.

Officials said both of them work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) and are self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said a notification will be provided to those who work and live at TSCI in regard to the new cases of the virus.

He adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of June 3, there have been 16 staff members and seven inmates that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

