Two men killed, third wounded in Nebraska shooting Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men were killed and a third man was critically injured Saturday in an Omaha shooting.

The gunshots were reported near 34th and Jackson streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub said all three victims were found inside a nearby apartment building. All three victims were in their early 20s but police did not immediately release their names.

Straub said investigators believe the victims were targeted in the shooting. The wounded man was rushed to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.

Officers were still at the scene of the shooting Sunday morning.