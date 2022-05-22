LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died and a third man was hospitalized after a Sunday morning shooting in Lincoln.

Police released few details about the shooting that was reported around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Police said officers found a 26-year-old man and a 42-year-old man inside a home near 30th and P streets after a man called 911 to report he had been shot.

A short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. Police said he was in serious but stable condition.

No arrests were reported Sunday morning and police did not immediately release the victims’ names.