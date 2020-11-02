Two men arrested after pursuit throughout two Nebraska counties

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested on Sunday after leading the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) in a pursuit through two Nebraska counties.

Around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday on Road 9 near Highway 81, a NSP trooper noticed a vehicle with a headlight out. The trooper and the York County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled west on Road 9, and the trooper started a pursuit.

Officials said the vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur, entered I-80, and traveled east at mile marker 338. The Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed stop sticks near mile marker 366 to stop the vehicle that was now driving at a high rate of speed. The sticks stopped the vehicle, and authorities took both occupants into custody.

The driver, Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), and numerous traffic violations.

The passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phipps and Shafer were taken to the York County Jail. The York and Seward County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the arrests.

