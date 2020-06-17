Two arrested near Lincoln after high-speed chase leads to foot pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A report to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) about a dangerous driver on the road near Lincoln led to a pursuit and two arrests.

Around 7:40 p.m. Monday, NSP received the dangerous driver report.

According to officials, the reporting party said an Infiniti heading eastbound on Interstate 80 was driving recklessly near mile marker 388, just west of Lincoln. It was later identified that the Infiniti was driven by a male with a male passenger.

A trooper with NSP was able to locate the vehicle near mile marker 394. The trooper also observed that the vehicle was speeding as well.

The reporting trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, leaving I-80 and continuing to head eastbound on West O Street at a high rate of speed according to officials.

The trooper then initiated a pursuit.

The Infiniti later turned north on NW 27th Street, eventually heading towards the Air Park area.

Officials said that the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed. At this point, the reporting trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public’s safety.

Additional troopers continued to search the area for the Infiniti, which was located a short time later on Highway 34 near NW 105th Street.

The Infiniti traveled to the area of Holdrege and County Road 210, where the driver lost control, according to officials.

The vehicle came to a rest in a nearby field, and the driver and passenger fled the scene on foot.

Troopers then conducted a search of the area, where both men were apprehended without further incident a short time later.

The driver, who was identified as Mohammad Al-Kazahy, 19, of Lincoln, was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce.

The passanger was identified as an 18-year-old male and was arrested for resisting arrest.

Both Al-Kazahy and the male passenger were booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

