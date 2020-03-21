Two active military members at Offutt Air Force Base showing mild symptoms of COVID-19

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue are showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus and have been classified as presumptive positive cases.

Two active military members, a husband and wife, self-reported symptoms of COVID-19 and been placed in quarantine.

The 55th Wing Commander, Col. Marks, said in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon that the two people are showing mild symptoms, not critically ill, and being monitored by medical personnel.

Offutt Air Force Base said they’re currently classifying them as presumptive positive cases because of the new CDC guidelines.

Col. Marks said the two people have been tested for COVID-19 and in the process of waiting for the results of the tests, which will be in four to five days.

