GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

The patrol said the incident began Thursday evening when it received reports of a semi pulling a flatbed trailer driving recklessly on I-80 near Lincoln. A trooper who spotted the semi driving recklessly initiated a traffic stop and said the truck pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate, but then accelerated in reverse, hitting the trooper’s cruiser and injuring the trooper. The semi then fled westbound on I-80 and refused to stop as other law enforcement officers gave chase.

Troopers used tire-puncturing strips to try to disable the semi, the patrol said, but the truck continued on despite losing several tires. During the chase, the semi attempted to hit several patrol cars, officials said. After more than two hours, the truck finally came to a stop near Grand Island.

The semi driver refused for about an hour to get out of the truck, only exiting after troopers sent a police dog into the truck’s cab. Troopers arrested the driver, a 56-year-old man from Sanborn, North Dakota.

The injured trooper was treated at a Lincoln hospital for minor injuries and released, the patrol said.