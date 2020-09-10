Troopers make 73 DUI arrests during Drive Sober Campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers announced they removed 73 impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to a release, between August 21 through September 7, 73 arrests were made for DUI’s. Other citations that were issued during the campaign include:

1,196 speeding citations

97 driving under suspension

54 no proof of insurance

26 seat belt violations

24 open container

17 minor in possession

13 improper child restraint

Troopers also performed 767 motorist assists for drivers in need of help on the road.

“This summer driving season has been unique, but our troopers’ dedication to keeping Nebraska roads safe has been steadfast,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we move into the final months of the year, we encourage all drivers to do their part as well. For whatever reason you’re traveling, drive safely and drive sober.”

The effort was part of a national campaign involving law enforcement agencies throughout the country. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (DOT) – Highway Office gave a grant to NSP for their part in the campaign.

Latest Stories