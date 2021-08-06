Trooper found dead inside patrol vehicle, Nebraska State Patrol says

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) — A trooper was found dead inside his patrol vehicle Thursday afternoon with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

In a release, the NSP said Trooper Nicholas Goodwin, 37, was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff.

The NSP have requested the Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office begin investigating the matter.

“Our entire Nebraska State Patrol family is grieving today,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Trooper Goodwin was a dedicated public servant and a close friend to many of our teammates. Notably, Nick was a rock for our agency, as well as the family of Trooper Jerry Smith, upon Trooper Smith’s passing in 2019. Nick’s family, as well as Jerry’s family, are in our hearts at this sad time.”

Goodwin, a 14-year veteran with the NSP, served in the Carrier Enforcement Division stationed in Scottsbluff.

The NSP requests privacy for them and Goodwin’s family during this time, with memorial services to be determined.