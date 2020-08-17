Trooper finds 2,300 lbs of marijuana after helping broken-down truck driver

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 2,300 lbs of marijuana after helping a driver on I-80.

According to a release, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, a trooper noticed a box truck stopped with mechanical problems on the shoulder of I-80 at mile marker 228 near Cozad. The trooper stopped to assist but became suspicious of criminal activity.

The truck was towed to the NSP office in Lexington for a probable cause search, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. The search revealed 2,295 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items.

Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The estimated street value of the marijuana is more than $5 million.

The driver, Nolan Amado, 33, of Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Amado was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

Latest Stories