Trio of gambling initiatives won’t make Nebraska ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Nebraska’s top elections official says he won’t put three measures to legalize casino gambling on the November ballot, arguing that the language they used was misleading and confusing.

The decision announced Tuesday by Republican Secretary of State Bob Evnen means voters won’t get to decide the issue this year unless a court overturns his decision. The courts would have to overturn the decision by September 11 to appear on the November ballot.

“The Constitutional right to bring forward initiative petitions for a vote of the people is fundamental to our state governance and is to be zealously protected…Part of the protection of the right of initiative is to assure that such petitions are neither misleading nor manipulative,” Enven wrote.

Supporters of the citizen petition drive announced last month said they had gathered more than enough signatures to submit the issue to voters.

They launched the campaign after Nebraska lawmakers repeatedly rejected measures to legalize casino gambling.

Keep the Money in Nebraska, Inc., the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association, HoChunk, Inc., and Omaha Exposition & Racing, are the sponsors of the three gambling initiatives.