LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with killing a Lincoln police investigator will be moved out of Lancaster County.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen ordered Monday that 18-year-old Felipe Vazquez will be tried in Platte County.

Vazquez is charged with first-degree murder and several other counts in the death of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, who was shot in August 2020.

Vazquez’s attorney argued in a motion that he could not receive a fair trial in Lancaster County because of extensive publicity surrounding Herrera’s death and burial.

Judge Jacobsen agreed and ordered the trial moved to Columbus in northeast Nebraska. The trial is scheduled to start March 7.