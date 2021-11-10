Trial begins in 2019 double homicide in central Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a Holdrege man charged with killing two men and seriously injuring another in 2019 is underway.

The trial of 48-year-old Manuel Gomez began Tuesday in the south-central Nebraska town of Holdrege. Gomez’s lawyers said earlier this year they planned to rely on an insanity defense.

Authorities say Gomez shot and killed 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers in February 2019 at the Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege.

Prosecutors say he also shot and wounded his attorney at the time, Doyle Morse. Gomez was found mentally unfit to stand trial in 2019 before being restored to competency and ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder and other counts.