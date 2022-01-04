LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Deaths caused by traffic incidents have been declining in Nebraska for the past few years.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the lowest number of traffic deaths in five years was reported in 2021. For last year, 220 road fatalities were reported. In 2020, 233 people died, and in 2019, 248 people died.

“This is promising news to have, indicating that Nebraskans are continuing to make safer choices while driving. Let’s continue this positive trend and see more lives spared on our roads,” said Director of Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) John Selmer.

NSP is trying to encourage Nebraskans to keep with the downward trend and drive safely to prevent deaths on the roads throughout 2022 and so on. They asked drivers to pay attention to the road, follow traffic laws, drive sober, and wear a seat belt.

“Our goal will always be to move toward zero fatalities, but this positive trend is encouraging,” said NSP Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc. “It’s impossible to attribute the reduction to one factor, but safe driving of those who share our roadways will always have the biggest impact.”

If drivers or passengers need help on the road, they can always call *55 or 800-525-5555.