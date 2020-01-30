Top Nebraska business group to oppose LGBTQ discrimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s largest business advocacy group is promising to oppose workplace discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as part of a broader campaign to attract and retain high-skilled workers.

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s announcement could help state lawmakers who have tried unsuccessfully to ban such discrimination.

The Lincoln and Omaha chambers of commerce have supported those legislative efforts, but the state chamber typically shied away from the issue.

The chamber also pledged to fight for statewide broadband internet access, lower taxes, long-term funding for infrastructure such as bridges and roads, and education that helps fill the state’s workforce needs.

