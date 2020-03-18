Toilet paper being stolen from I-80 rest stops in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — Shoppers across Nebraska and the nation are having trouble finding enough toilet paper as they hunker down to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus. But some people in Nebraska are finding it — and stealing it — at Interstate 80 rest stops.

The rest areas are managed by the state Transportation Department. A spokeswoman told the Lincoln Journal Star that some are staffed and some are not.

The rest areas will be closed as a result of the thefts when an attendant is not present.

The spokeswoman says truck parking should remain open even if the rest area buildings are closed.

Latest Stories