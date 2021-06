NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says three people were killed in a traffic collision in northeast Nebraska.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at the junction of Nebraska 14 and Highway 275 near Neligh.

The patrol says a truck driven by 31-year-old Shane Ernest, of Dalton, failed to stop at an intersection and collided with an SUV occupied by 74-year-old Geraldine Elsberry and 72-year-old Norman Elsberry, both of Orchard.

All three people were declared dead at the scene.