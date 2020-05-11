Three NSP inmates test negative for COVID-19

FILE – This undated file photo shows the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. A Nebraska prisons watchdog has issued a warning about “alarming” conditions driven by staffing shortages and record overtime at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Doug Koebernick, the inspector general for corrections, issued the report to lawmakers this week. Koebernick also identified contraband cell phones and the use of synthetic drugs as major security concerns.(AP Photo/Daniel Luedert,File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Three inmates that are housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said the lab results were received on Monday for the three men.

They are the first incarcerated individuals in the NDCS to be tested for the virus.

Officials mentioned that the men have been under quarantine and were tested as a precautionary measure because they had been in close contact with a staff member at NSP who tested positive for COVID-19.

As of May 11, there have been eight NDCS employees who have tested positive for the virus.

Officials said that no inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

