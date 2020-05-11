LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Three inmates that are housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) have tested negative for COVID-19.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said the lab results were received on Monday for the three men.
They are the first incarcerated individuals in the NDCS to be tested for the virus.
Officials mentioned that the men have been under quarantine and were tested as a precautionary measure because they had been in close contact with a staff member at NSP who tested positive for COVID-19.
As of May 11, there have been eight NDCS employees who have tested positive for the virus.
Officials said that no inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
Latest Stories
- Three NSP inmates test negative for COVID-19
- Dakota County reports 45 more cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths
- Deputies say woman found injured in ditch had been hit by car in southeastern Nebraska
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to provide response update on COVID-19
- Woman arrested in Spencer allegedly drove stolen vehicle