Three more NDCS inmates test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) confirmed three more inmates have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three inmates are assigned to the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the three men who recently tested positive.

As of May 21, there have been seven inmates from CCC-O that tested positive for the virus.

NDCS mentions that no other inmates in any other facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

