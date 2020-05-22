Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Three more NDCS inmates test positive for COVID-19

Nebraska News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) confirmed three more inmates have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three inmates are assigned to the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the three men who recently tested positive.

As of May 21, there have been seven inmates from CCC-O that tested positive for the virus.

NDCS mentions that no other inmates in any other facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss