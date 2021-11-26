Three injured in stabbing at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after three people suffered knife wounds at an apartment complex in Omaha.

The altercation happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a complex near 90th and Blondo streets. Police say the victims were stabbed multiple times, but all three are expected to survive.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. Those injured included two men ages 34 and 36, and a 56-year-old woman.

Police did not release other details, including the relationships between those involved or what prompted the attack.