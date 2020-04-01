Three arrested after troopers find 20 pounds of meth in south-central Nebraska traffic stop

KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested three people and seized 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop near Kearney Tuesday night.

The NSP arrested Shanae Douglas, 31, and Antoinette Brandy, 33, both of Gary, Indiana and Juwan Powell, 21, of Harvey, Illinois for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana.

According to the NSP, the traffic stop happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a trooper saw a Chevrolet Tahoe fail to make a turn signal when it exited Interstate 80 near Kearney.

The NSP said the trooper noticed secret activity during the traffic stop. Officials said troopers performed a search of the Tahoe and found 20 pounds of meth and two ounces of marijuana.

Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

The troopers also discovered that the driver, Douglas, had a revoked driver’s license and cited him for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

All three were booked in the Buffalo County Jail.