Thousands worth of golf carts stolen from city of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha says eight golf carts worth more than $50,000 have been stolen from two of its public golf courses in recent weeks, mirroring a trend seen across the country.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that four golf carts were stolen March 14 from Elmwood Park Golf Course. Another four were stolen April 22 from The Knolls Golf Course further west.

City golf manager Bob Baber says the carts were parked outside and tethered with security cables when they were stolen in the middle of the night. The carts are valued at about $6,300 each.

Golf cart theft has become so pervasive that an online registry for stolen carts, StolenCarts.com., was launched six months ago.