Thousands of teachers in Omaha area get virus vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Roughly 5,000 teachers from the Omaha area received their coronavirus vaccine shots this weekend.

The Douglas County Health Department held two large vaccination clinics Saturday at Millard North and Omaha North high schools to distribute doses of the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to educators.

Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, praised the mass vaccination effort.

Royers said he’s optimistic all educators in Douglas County could be vaccinated by the end of next weekend.