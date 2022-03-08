NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol claimed they arrested two people after finding drugs during traffic stop Monday afternoon.

The officials said in a release that they pulled over a vehicle on I-80 near Lexington for speeding. The trooper that stopped the vehicle smelled marijuana coming from the stopped vehicle.

A search was performed, and officials reported they found 25,000 suspected fentanyl pills, two pounds of suspected cocaine, and six grams of marijuana.

Alejandro Lopez Leon, 24, and Orlando Castro Gutierrez, 28, both of California, were arrested. They were charged with possessing an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and no drug tax stamp.

They were taken to the Dawson County Jail.