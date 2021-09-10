Thousands line Omaha streets for procession of fallen Marine

People line Abbot Drive to pay their respects to Marine Cpl. Daegan Page as the procession carrying his body drives through Omaha, Neb. on Friday Sept. 10, 2021. Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Thousands of people lined the procession route along Omaha streets to pay tribute to a local man and Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

The body of 23-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page was transported Friday afternoon from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha. Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans.

Page was born in Omaha and lived his first five years in Red Oak, Iowa, before moving back to Omaha with his family.

He graduated from Millard South High School in 2016 and enlisted the following year. A memorial service will be held Sept. 17.

