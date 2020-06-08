Thousands gather in midtown Omaha to honor protester killed

Marchers walk along a street during a rally to remember James Scurlock on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Scurlock was fatally shot by a white bar owner during an Omaha protest over George Floyd’s death. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Around 2,000 people marched on one of Omaha’s busiest streets in a peaceful protest to remember a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by an Omaha business owner during civil unrest downtown more than a week earlier.

Marchers gathered at 72nd and Dodge streets Sunday afternoon and marched east on Dodge to Memorial Park.

The demonstration was held with permission and help from the city to shut down traffic on Dodge.

Speakers at the Black Lives Matter rally in the park remembered James “Juju” Scurlock.

He was shot and killed during a scuffle outside a downtown Omaha bar late on May 30.

James Scurlock II salutes the crowd during a solidarity rally Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Memorial Park in Omaha, Neb. His son, also named James Scurlock, was fatally shot by a white bar owner during an Omaha protest over George Floyd’s death. (Z Long/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

