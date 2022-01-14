LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln Police Department is facing another sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by a female officer.

Department spokeswoman Erin Spilker alleges in her lawsuit that she has faced years of discrimination. She also criticizes the department’s handling of alleged sexual assaults by male officers and discipline against women who complain.

Within the last year, two other female officers have sued the department for discrimination. The city settled one of the lawsuits for $65,000.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said in a statement that the department investigates all allegations of discrimination and has taken proper disciplinary action.