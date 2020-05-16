Third NDCS inmate tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced that a third inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

NDCS said he was assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) and went to the hospital for unrelated medical issues and was tested upon admission.

Officials mention that all three of the inmates that tested positive for the virus are from CCC-O.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said contact tracing will be conducted to identify the other individuals who had close contact with that inmate who tested positive.

There have been nine staff members within NDCS that have tested positive for the virus, as of May 16.

Officials reported that some of them have completed their quarantine and have since returned to work.

