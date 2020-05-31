Third Douglas County Corrections officer contracts COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a third Douglas County Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of virus cases continues to rise in Nebraska.

The ill corrections officer is recovering at home, said Corrections Director Mike Myers.

The two other officers who contracted the virus have recovered and returned to work.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 13,905 virus cases and 170 deaths since the outbreak began.

On Monday, more social-distancing regulations will be eased in the state.

The relaxed rules will allow for larger crowds at public events and bars can reopen.