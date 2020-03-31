Nebraska’s third COVID-19 death in reported Lincoln County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported the third death related to COVID-19 in Nebraska.

Officials said the person was a resident of Lincoln County and in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts are with the family,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “We know certain people are at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.”

The first two deaths in the state were announced Friday, with the first being in Douglas County and the second in Hall County. They were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60, respectively

As of Monday night, Nebraska’s case total is 155 positive cases.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is asking anyone living in a community with a COVID-19 outbreak to stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

They also said people can reduce the spread of the coronavirus and other respiratory infections by doing the following:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

To find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders visit the DHHS website. People can also call a statewide COVID-19 information line. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.