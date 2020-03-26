Thief enjoys some homey comforts after breaking into Nebraska house

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/Lincoln Journal Star) — Authorities say a thief apparently made himself or herself at home after breaking into a house in central Lincoln.

The resident called police Monday evening and said that when she got home from work, she found her back door broken and several things missing.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that cigarettes were found all over the house and items moved from the upstairs to the downstairs.

The thief even prepared food in the kitchen before leaving with the woman’s wedding rings and a ruby ring, plus groceries, a coffee pot and two garbage cans.