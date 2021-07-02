The Missouri River Water Management Division changes navigation flow

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Navigation flow support has been reduced for the second half of the season.

Drought conditions continue to affect the Missouri River basin, reducing navigation flow support helps to secure continued service on the river, according to the Missouri River Water Management Division.

The decrease in stage will be less than half a foot, actual stages will depend on other environmental factors.

“We continue to monitor conditions throughout the basin and make adjustments as necessary,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.

{In line with the system storage check, and as outlined in the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System Master Water Control Manual, the service level to support navigation will be reduced by 1,500 cubic feet per second from full-service levels.}

The 2021 navigation flow support season length will be 8 months, ending on Dec. 1 in St. Louis.